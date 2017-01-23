Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley are in knockout action tonight as they travel to Selby Town

Emley head for the Northern Counties East League Cup fourth round clash with Selby, who they beat 7-1 in the league clash earlier in the season, on the back of a return to winning ways in Division One.

Jordan Coduri and Sam Jerome were on target for Emley as they were 2-1 victors at home to Grimsby Borough, the home side taking the advantage after the visitors’ Steve Cooper was sent off early on.

Manager But Darren Hepworth’s side held on despite a late scare, a goal from Louis Grant and Emley keeper Graham McLachlan being shown a red card set up a nervy finale, but they managed to bounce back after last week’s surprise 3-1 loss to Teversal.

Emley remain five points clear at the top of the Division One table and could extend the gap to eight next week as they travel to third placed Pontefract Collieries – second placed Penistone Church are without a game.

The trip to the Harratts Nissan Stadium next Saturday will draw a difficult spell of fixtures to a close for Emley, and Grimsby found themselves sandwiched right in the middle of that period.

The contest got off to a dramatic start as referee Michael Connell awarded Emley a penalty and then sent Steve Cooper for an extremely premature bath.

Coduri from the spot and then turned provider for Emley’s second as his cross was diverted in by Jerome at the near post to give the hosts a comfortable lead at the interval.

Emley failed to capitalise on their man advantage after that and the visitors went in search of a way back into the game.

Borough got that with 20 minutes remaining, when Grant popped up and fired in at the near post on his third Borough debut.

If nerves weren’t being rattled enough amongst the home crowd, they certainly were when McLachlan was given his marching orders for a desperate challenge on Grant.

Craig Billington volunteered to put the goalkeeper gloves on and deputised bravely in the final few minutes to see off Borough.

Hepworth said: “Billy volunteered to go in sticks and that’s big of anybody.

“Within seconds he was tested with a horrible ball which bounced right in front of him, enough to make any routine keeper struggle, and there’s a lot of bodies in front of him, so to get through that he deserves a lot of credit.”