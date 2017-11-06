Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley ended their run of five games without a win with an emphatic 5-2 victory over the Northern Counties East League Division One’s bottom side Brigg Town.

There was a slow start to the first half, but Rhys Thomas found shimmied beautifully through Brigg’s despairing defenders to finish coolly and open the scoring.

The home side became more adventurous and Matty Waller’s mazy run offered him a sight on goal, his effort was tipped over.

However, Brigg hit back and Owen Fletcher found space on the edge of the area but his effort was held by Emley keeper Max Dearnley.

Brigg winger Ryan Thompson then worked himself into a good position outside the Emley box, but dragged his low effort wide.

The second half provided far more action and on 46 minutes Jordan Townend doubled the home side’s lead after breaking into the box and finishing well.

Townend was causing trouble for Brigg’s defence, and he put the ball on a plate for Emley’s top scorer Lewis Dickinson to slot into the net.

Tabby Magida then began to shine as he returned after a string of injuries had kept him out.

He took his chance to prove himself worthy of a place in the starting line-up as he got two goals within 10 minutes to see Emley over the line.

It was not all gloom for Brigg Town and in the final 15 minutes Cameron Houson and Thompson grabbed two consolation goals.

Manager Joe Howson’s will be hoping his side maintain their momentum as they face Hall Green United in the Sheffield Cup at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground tomorrow night (7.45pm).