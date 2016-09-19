AFC Emley seal third win on the spin

AFC Emley celebrate going three up at Hall Road Rangers

AFC Emley host Hallam on Wednesday (7.45) chasing a fourth straight win and having climbed up to ninth in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division after a 3-1 victory at Hall Road Rangers.

It was a second trip to Humberside in four days for Darren Hepworth’s side, and their win in Hull was more convincing than Wednesday’s somewhat shaky 3-2 success at Westella and Willerby.

Goals from Liam Schofield, Ashley Flynn and Jordan Townend, all in quick succession in the second half, brought a fourth win out of six for Emley, who have games in hand on a number of their divisional rivals.

The Huddersfield side fell victim to a very early goal at Westella and nearly met the same fate at Haworth Park, where Hall Road hit the bar.

Emley’s Jordan Coduri then hit the woodwork while Flynn was denied by home keeper Steve Janney in a one-on-one.

Aaron Joseph was left pondering how he hadn’t opened the scoring after a dreadful piece of defending by the home side handed the midfielder a glorious opportunity.

However Hall Road cleared off he line and it was goalless at the break.

The deadlock was broken three minutes into the second half in unorthodox circumstances by Schofield, whose seemingly unthreatening free-kick was spilled over his own line by Janney.

AFC Emley's Jordan Coduri in action against Hall Road Rangers

Flynn the First Division’s top scorer, got his eighth in the league and 11th in all after 50 minutes, when he bundled the ball home.

Then, on 55, Townend slotted home from close range after a magnificent counter-attack following a home corner.

Hall Road managed to claw their way back into the game with 64 minutes gone, when Emley keeper Gary Stevens uncharacteristically spilled the ball and Chris Spinks took advantage.

Emley twice hit the bar in the closing stages through Tom Brennan’s header and Townend’s swerving cross.

Boss Hepworth tweeted; “Two trips to Hull and two wins. Impressive from the 16 - everyone played their part.”

Wednesday’s visitors Hallam are fourth but lost 4-3 at Knaresborough Town on Saturday.