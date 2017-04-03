Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley go into their final two games of the season hoping that they will retain the lead in the Northern Counties East League’s first division.

They currently lead the table by two points following a 2-0 home win over Shirebrook.

Emley secured victory having made a strong start and gaining the lead after 10 minutes with a goal from Tom Robinson.

The victory was wrapped up on 66 minutes when leading scorer Ash Flynn slammed in the second.

Manager Darren Hepworth’s side complete their campaign with an away trip to Selby Town next Saturday, before a home finale against Glasshoughton Welfare the following weekend.

However, the destiny of the title is out of Emley’s hands.

Second placed Pontefract Collieries trail by two points but have a game in hand – although all their final three games are away from home at Yorkshire Amateur, Knaresborough and Worsborough.