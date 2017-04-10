Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley are on a single-minded mission – win their last league game of the season.

They sit top of the Northern Counties East League’s first division after a 0-0 draw at Selby Town and are at home to Glasshoughton Welfare in their final match of the season on Saturday.

Victory would leave them on 95 points for the season and put the ball back in the court of Hall Road Rangers – the side most likely to beat them to the title.

Both the Hull side and Pontefract Collieries could overtake Emley manager Darren Hepworth’s outfit, with both clubs having two games still to play.

Should Emley – who are away to Bridlington Town in the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, April 18 – win their final game Pontefract, who were beaten 2-1 at Yorkshire Amateur at the weekend, could only match them on points and have an inferior goal difference.

However, Hall Road Rangers are in charge of their own destiny.

Rangers thrashed bottom of the table Nostell MW 8-0 in their last outing and can overhaul Emley with wins in their final two matches.

The Haworth Park outfit are away at Rossington Main on Saturday and then complete their campaign away to Campion the following weekend.