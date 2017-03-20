Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley kept their hopes of automatic promotion alive with a 2-0 victory over play-off chasing Knaresborough Town at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Tom Brennan’s first half brace earned Emley three crucial points against difficult opposition.

Knaresborough had plenty of chances, but a fine performance from Emley goalkeeper Graham McLachlan kept them out.

The win kept Emley in second place in the Northern Counties East League Division One as table-toppers Pontefract Collieries dispatched of third placed Hall Road Rangers 4-0.

Emley must win all four of their remaining league games, starting with Worsborough Bridge Athletic away on Saturday, to have any hope of automatic promotion – Hall Road are favoured by three games in hand and are eight points behind.

Both sides blew early opportunities as Ashley Flynn dawdled on a one-on-one for Emley before Colin Heath couldn’t capitalise on a Brennan error.

Rookie Callum Charlton scored his second Emley goal in the 3-2 win against Dronfield Town in midweek and could have had number three if it weren’t for the crossbar denying his chip.

Brennan got his name on the scoresheet for the first time since December. The unmarked central defender cropped up at the back post to nod Liam Schofield’s corner in.

Schofield and Brennan linked up again just five minutes later to create a carbon copy of the first goal, giving Emley the upper hand at half time.

Knaresborough went in search of a vital goal that would push the door ajar for a comeback, but Heath’s low drive was parried by the diving McLachlan.

McLachlan was required once again to smartly push Tom Hesketh’s long range howitzer past the post.

His hands came to good use again in the closing stages when Brad Walker’s whipped effort was pushed behind for a corner.