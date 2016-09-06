Brighouse Athletic Ladies' development team ready for league opener

Brighouse Athletic Ladies’ development side are preparing for their West Riding Women’s League Third Division opener on Sunday.

They head to Wakefield to play Durkar Devils (2.00).

Brighouse will aim to bounce back after being knocked out of the League Cup at Premier Division Bradford Park Avenue.

The visitors unveiled their new kit, sponsored by Nu-Fit PVCU Windows & Doors.

Brighouse delivered a much stronger second half, and were unlucky not to add to the one goal Emily Holroyd pulled back.

She produced a great finish, having taken the ball around the keeper.

Good efforts from Sarah Hemmingway, Emily Lovett, Leanne Smith, Emily Dooley and Carly Doyle were all saved by Bradford’s in-form keeper.

Huddersfield Town Ladies were knocked out of the FA Women’s Premier League Cup by Fylde.

There was a sombre atmosphere at the Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall as both clubs paid tribute to Fylde player Zoe Tynan, who died aged 18 last week.

All present took part in a minute’s applause before the first-round match, which the visitors won 2-1.

Fylde started the better with some quick attacking movement and created a number of early chances.

Town’s first real opportunity came in the 20th minute when Kate Mallin’s free-kick was tipped over.

In the 24th minute a shot was palmed away by debutant Town keeper Lauren Santoro in acrobatic style.

But just a minute later she had no chance when a swift break brought a goal.

Town created a couple of chances towards the end of the half, when Isabel Thomas had a decent effort well saved before Georgia Hewitt fired over.

Fylde were quicker out of the blocks in the second half and went two up in the 54th minute.

Santoro could only parry a low drilled shot and the rebound was put away.

Town boss Ash Vickers rang the changes and substitute Danni Biglin made an immediate impact when in the 70th minute she played Mallin through with a nice pass.

Mallin finished well to bring Town back into the game.

Both Katie Nutter, who shot wide, and Beth Jennings, who put her effort over the bar, had opportunities.

But Fylde hung on for what was a deserved victory given the overall game.

Town now go into the Plate competition which is played on a national basis.

Vickers’ side have an FAWPL Northern Division match at Derby County on Sunday (2.00).

The development team were 3-0 winners at Guiseley Vixens in the FAWPL Reserves Northern Division.

The scorers were debutant ex-Rotherham Whitehill players Jade Talbot (2) and Robyn Harris.

Town go to Middlesbrough Ladies on Sunday (2.00).

The academy team were 6-2 winners in their Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s League First Division match at Staveley Miners’ Welfare.

Rose Priestley, Tara Duce and Jess Holland each scored twice for Town, who visit Dronfield Town on Sunday (2.00).

Town’s four junior sides start their seasons in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Girls’ League on Saturday.

The Under 18s are at home to Sheffield FC Red, the Under 15s at home to Sheffield United and the Under 13s at home to Steel City Wanderers (all 10.30).

The newly-formed Under 11s travel to Sheffield United (11.00) for their match this weekend.