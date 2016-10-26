Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a big month for Brighouse Juniors’ girls section.

Jade McGillivary became their 100th player by joining the Under 18s from Battyeford Belles.

And the club now have 400 boys and girls playing junior football.

The girls section have had an amazing rise.

Just two seasons ago, they were down to around 10 players.

Now they run eight teams from Under seven to 18 level.

Richard Brearley leads the coaching with a dedicated team alongside him.

And sponsorship from Rims and Trims, Eden Smartphone Repair Centre, Park Row Hair & Beautiful and Jeremy Walker (Macau) has been a big help.

It was a busy weekend for Tiegan Rowley.

The winger helped the Under 18s beat Frickley Academy 8-4 before making her debut for associated club Brighouse Athletic’s development team.

The 18s were four up after 15 minutes.

Rowley opened the scoring with a cool finish having taken the ball around three defenders.

Then Jordyn Chasiack-Pratt notched a quickfire hat trick.

Emily Lovett netted from distance before Freya Martin scored her first goal for the club.

Emily Dooley scored from close range while Georgina Kaye shot home from outside the area.

Debutants McGillivary and Hollie Walsh both impressed.

The Athletic development team lost 7-1 at Lower Hopton.

Brighouse delivered a strong second-half performance, but it came too late to alter the outcome.

Rowley’s debut came less than a week after turning 16 and having played for the club for more than seven years.

Her fellow Under 18 players Lovett, Dooley and Lauren Naylor also played well at open-age level.