Championship transfer rumours: Ex-Leeds United captain to join Derby County

  • Updated
  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Former Leeds United captain Sol Bamba

Former Leeds United captain Sol Bamba is close to joining Derby County just weeks after leaving the Elland Road club for "personal reasons".

The 31-year-old quit Leeds hours after the transfer window slammed shut and looked likely to join ambitious League one side Bury.

But the Rams are now leading the race for Bamba's signature after having the Ivory Coast international train with them all week.

On the centre-half, Derby boss Nigel Pearson said: "He got in contact with me and asked if it was OK for him to come in training.

"I have worked with him before [at Leicester City] and it is a surprise he is a free agent, but that is where we are at the minute.

"I don't think it is necessarily the right thing for me to expand on, at the moment."

Omar Bogle in action for Moors

Championship new boys Wigan are looking to add to their attacking ranks in January, according to reports.

The Sun claim the Latics are looking at Grimsby's Omar Bogle to partner Will Grigg up front for the second half of the Championship season.

Bogle has scored eight goals in his two months in the Football League - having joined the Mariners from Solihull Moors in 2015 - and is believed to have caught the eye of boss Gary Caldwell.

Wigan are thought to be considering a £1m bid for the 23-year-old but other clubs are also believed to be interested.

Wycombe Wanderers' Aaron Pierre in action against Colchester United.

Birmingham City have been linked with Wycombe Wanderers defender Aaron Pierre.

The Sunday People claim the Blues have joined Leeds and Barnsley in pursuit of the 23-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Grenada international came through Brentford 's academy, but left for Wycombe in 2014 having only played three first team matches for the Bees.

Gary Rowett is believed to be keen on bringing the defender to St Andrew's in January and the Wanderers may choose to cash in on their man despite rejecting a bid for his services over the summer.

WATCH: Doug Thomson on David Wagner's pre-Rotherham press conference

WATCH: Examiner's Doug Thomson on David Wagner's pre-match Rotherham Press Conference
Bristol City are close to signing French defender Yohan Tavares, according to reports from Portugal.

The 28-year-old centre-back most recently played for Estoril but was released in the summer and has been searching for a club since.

Tavares was club captain at the Lisbon-based side last season and the defender was heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the year but no deal came to fruition.

Portuguese outlet Noticias ao Minuto have now claimed Tavares will move to Bristol City shortly, with only the small issues to be ironed out.

Aston Villa's Stiliyan Petrov

Two former Aston Villa players are having contrasting fortunes in finding new clubs this week.

Ex-club captain Stiliyan Petrov, who has come out of retirement after overcoming leukaemia, is close to signing for Nuneaton Town is the sixth tier of English football.

The 37-year-old was not offered a contract at his former club by Roberto Di Matteo, but the Boro are expected to hand the Bulgarian a deal and his first start since 2012 on October 8 against Curzon Ashton.

On the other hand, former Villa villain Charles N'Zogbia's Nantes deal has been cast into doubt after the French club found an irregularity in the player's heart during his medical.

More tests are currently being run by the Nantes medical team to determine the severity of the problem.

