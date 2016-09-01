Essential information on Brighouse Town AFC

Just a short commute from the centre of Huddersfield, in the Calderdale Borough heading towards Halifax, you will find lower league side Brighouse Town AFC.

If you are a fan of non-league football or at a loose end with Huddersfield Town playing away or not at all, then this club might just be for you.

Below is a brief outline of the club, from their history to where they play and how to get tickets as well as further information.

Who are they?

Action from Brighouse Town's pre-season friendly game against Huddersfield Town U21s.

Playing in the Northern Premier League Division One North, the club was established in 1963 originally as a representative side of the Blakeborough Valve Company of Brighouse and competed in the Huddersfield Works League.

They achieved West Riding County Amateur League status in 1975 but after the demise of Blakeborough Valve company in 1988, the side became known as Brighouse Town AFC.

The club only became semi-professional in 2008 and are currently managed by Paul Quinn – the first ever contracted manager and the grandson of former Huddersfield Town manager Ian Greaves.

Where do they play?

The club play at the 1,000 capacity Dual Seal Stadium.

Address:

St Giles Road

Hove Edge

Brighouse

West Yorkshire HD6 2PL

Telephone: 01484 713 645

Any Nicknames?

Normally just known as 'Town'.

Matchday Ticket cost

Currently priced at £7 adults, £4 concessions, Under 12s free.

For more information visit the Brighouse Town AFC website , the Brighouse Town Facebook page or tweet them @brighousetownfc .