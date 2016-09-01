Essential information on AFC Emley

Michael Tunnacliffe celebrates with his AFC Emley teammates after scoring against Rossington Main.

Situated between Huddersfield and Wakefield, you will find the village of Emley and Northern Counties East League Division One side AFC Emley .

If you are a fan of non-league football or at a loose end with Huddersfield Town playing away or not at all, then this club might just be for you.

Below is a brief outline of the club, from their history to where they play and how to get tickets as well as further information.

Who are they?

Michael Starkey in action for AFC Emley during a pre-season friendly against a Huddersfield Town XI at The Welfare Ground.

The origins of the club stretch back as far as 1903, seeing the club win several championships throughout the years as well as reaching the Third Round of the FA Cup in 1998 where they lost 2-1 to West Ham United at Upton Park.

Unfortunately, in 2000 new ground grading regulations forced the club to relocate to Belle Vue in Wakefield, being renamed Wakefield & Emley in 2003.

However, the move and name change alienated a number of supporters who decided to form a new club at the heart of Emley, joining Division One of the West Yorkshire League in 2005–06 with Wakefield & Emley later being renamed Wakefield.

Where do they play?

The club play at the 2,000 capacity Fantastic Media Welfare Ground , of which 1,000 is covered and 330 seated.

Address:

Fantastic Media Welfare Ground

Off Upper Lane

Emley

Near Huddersfield

West Yorkshire HD8 9RE

Telephone: 01924 849 392

General view of the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground - home of AFC Emley.

Any Nicknames?

Normally known as 'Pewits'.

Matchday Ticket cost

The club have a super-value £10 ticket deal which includes entry to the game, programme, raffle ticket, any hot item from the café menu as well as a hot drink.

For more information visit the AFC Emley website , the AFC Emley Facebook page or tweet them @AFC_Emley .