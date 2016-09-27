First win a boost for Huddersfield Town Ladies

Huddersfield Town Ladies claimed a welcome first win of the season to reach the second round of the FA Women’s Premier League Plate at the expense of Wolverhampton’s Sporting Khalsa.

Now the hope is that the 6-2 away win will provide a boost ahead of Sunday’s Northern Division game at Nottingham Forest (2.00).

Town opened the scoring in the eighth minute, when Charley Evans and Kate Mallin combined to set up Emily Heckler, who made no mistake.

Mallin was causing problems down the right and with Isabel Thomas also giving the Khalsa defence no rest, Town were dominant.

Katie Nutter had a strong shot well saved before, with 22 minutes gone, Thomas scored Town’s second.

Khalsa pulled one back against the run of play before a speculative shot by Heckler made it 3-1 just before half-time.

Mallin netted five minutes into the second half after being played in by Heckler, who completed her hat trick two minutes later.

Abbie Mullen was just wide before Khalsa got their second.

But Mallin restored the four-goal cushion for Town, who go to Guiseley Vixens in round two.

Town’s development team exited the FAWPL Reserve Cup at the first-round stage, beaten 4-1 at home to Hull City.

Jade Talbot got their goal.

Town have a Reserve Northern Division home derby against Brighouse Town Reserves on Sunday (2.00).

Laura Hirst scored both goals as Town’s academy side lost 5-2 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s League.

Handsworth visit Storthes Hall for a League Cup tie on Sunday (2.00).

The Under 18s continued their winning start to the season with a hat trick from Amy Broomhead and goals from Millie Morris, Ella Harris and Jodie Lodge in a 6-0 home win over Sheffield United.

Next up in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Girls League is a trip to Rotherham United on Saturday (11.00).

The Under 15s earned a very solid 5-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Courtney Livsey scored twice with the others coming from Abigail Crabtree, Macy Ellis and an own goal.

Harriet Waller was star player for Town, who travel to Bawtry Juniors on Saturday (11.00).

The Under 13s host Rotherham Hornets (10.30) while the Under 11s go to Sheffield Wednesday (11.00).