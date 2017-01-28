Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town keeper Matt Glennon is coming out of retirement - for one afternoon only.

The 38-year-old, who now watches Town as a radio pundit, will play for AFC Emley in next Saturday's big Toolstation Northern Counties East League clash with Brigg Town at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground .

The First Division promotion chasers are without regular stopper Graham McLachlan because of suspension.

Glennon, who made 122 Town appearances between June 2006 and January 2010, owns a business, G27 Hair and Beauty , in Emley .

And he is sponsoring the Brigg game as well as taking part in it!

He also played for Bolton Wanderers , Hull City, Falkirk, St Johnstone, Bradford City, Stockport County, FC Halifax Town and Scarborough Athletic.

Emley were top of the table going into today's game at third-placed Pontefract Collieries.