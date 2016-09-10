Why Huddersfield District Football League is still going strong

Only three games into the season it’s probably too early to talk about form and results in too much detail.

Better to concentrate on the District League changes since last season.

Unfortunately for the Huddersfield area, two leagues were lost in the closed season.

The Saturday open age lost the Works &Combination League after struggling for teams for a number of years, and the Kirklees Sunday League folded too, only a few years after clubs from the Huddersfield Sunday League joined forces.

So, the H&DAFL remains as the only Huddersfield-based open age league.

Fortunately though, it’s gone from strength to strength over the last few seasons and is definitely bucking the trend of local football.

There are currently 53 clubs and 102 teams (up from 49 and 99 last season respectively) and as well as some that have resigned, there’s been the addition of nine new clubs – and not all from the now defunct Works League.

As well as some local sides, teams have been welcomed from a little further afield such as Forthergill & Whittles and Littleborough CCFC (Oldham), and Rose & Crown (Darton).

In addition to the seven District League clubs who already had teams playing at a higher level, these are also now joined by last season’s Division One Champions, Hepworth United, who have joined the Sheffield County Amateur League; Britannia Sports (West Riding) and Heyside (Manchester County Amateur).

So Proud - Hepworth United

All these clubs have kept teams in the Huddersfield District League.

Kirkburton have also been welcomed back after last playing in the Huddersfield League in 2004.

People are also sad to see the demise of Storthes Hall.

Last Division One Champions in 1994 before joining the West Riding County Amateur League, they re-joined the Huddersfield league a couple of seasons ago, but lack of players and uncertainty about their ground led to the club folding two matches into the new season.

As mentioned earlier, it’s a little early to look into results too deeply, but as secretary, I want to see as many of the eight divisions (four first team and four reserve) being as competitive as possible.

It’s usually hardest to predict how the bottom divisions will fare as there are teams just entering the league that may take a few seasons to find their true level – but having said that, after only three games there are only two sides with a 100% record in Division 4 and only one side with the same in Reserve Division 4.

That’s not to say there haven’t been some big scorelines across the divisions; winning scores over 10 goals has been achieved 10 times already.

And teams winning by scoring 14 goals has happened three times – so not every match has been close to the end!