Huddersfield’s Storthes Hall Park will host a major international youth football tournament between July 26-29.

The New Balance Cup is the largest event of it’s kind in Britain and junior teams from 15 different countries have entered.

The tournament has been played in Nottingham for the past four years, but sports company New Balance wanted to find a new stage to hold the tournament, with Storthes Hall Park new venue.

Peter Kenyon, Huddersfield-based rep for EuroWorld Sports Ltd, said: “It is great that we have such a big tournament back in Huddersfield and we would like local teams to enter the tournament, which is filling up, so don’t miss out on playing teams from abroad and other parts of Great Britain.”

Warren Hand, New Balance business manager and the son of former Town manager Eoin Hand, added: “We wanted to find the right place and we are pleased to bring the cup to Huddersfield – especially with Town winning their place in the Premier League.”

The competition will include ladies and girls teams playing on the Saturday and Sunday (July 22-23).

The format for the competition is eight teams will play per age group – the competition covers players from eight to 18.

Playing in two Groups of four teams, with one or two games per day, they may also be in action during the evening.

The tournament will be two-tiered with two trophies per age group, firstly the Champions Trophy and then the Plate Trophy

As well as teams from England, clubs attending include some from Canada, Ireland, Kenya, Nigeria, Scotland, Uganda, USA and Zimbabwe.

Entries are being taken on a first come first served basis with local junior teams welcome to get involved and those interested should contact Peter Kenyon on 07719-394706.