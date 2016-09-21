Huddersfield Town Ladies still seeking first league win

Huddersfield Town Ladies are still seeking their first win of the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division campaign.

Having lost 1-0 at Bradford City in midweek, they went down 6-2 at Newcastle United.

Town started on the front foot and could have been three up after 15 minutes.

Emily Heckler had a shot saved, then hit a post, while Kate Mallin was also thwarted.

Newcastle went on the attack for the remainder of the first half and were five up before Mallin replied just ahead of the break.

Town started the second half more positively but were undone again in the 56th minute when Newcastle broke away to score their sixth.

Isabel Thomas was played in by Heckler to make is 6-2 with half an hour remaining.

Three minutes later Thomas was bundled over in the box but Heckler’s penalty was saved.

Emily Heckler

Town are in FAWPL Plate first-round action against Sporting Club Khalsa in Wolverhampton on Sunday (2.00).

Newcastle completed a double when their second team beat Town 2-0 at Storthes Hall in the FAWPL Reserve Northern Division.

Town host Hull City in the first round of the Reserve League Cup on Sunday (2.00).

The academy team were 8-4 winners at home to Dinnington Town in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s League.

Leading 5-1 at half-time, they played the second half with 10 players following an injury to Hannah Lynch but coped without problem.

Sheffield Wednesday Reserves are Sunday’s visitors (2.00).

The current Under 18 side began their last season in Sheffield and Hallamshire Girls’ League football with an emphatic 11-1 win at Wickersley Youth.

There were four goals apiece for Ellie Womersley and Amy Broomhead and a hat trick for Ella Harris.

It’s Sheffield United at home on Saturday (10.30).

The Under 15s were 8-0 winners at home to Chesterfield.

Harriet Waller and Courtney Livsey got hat tricks while Macy Ellis and Jess Barrow also scored.

Star Player was Molly Ellis for her playmaking and wing work.

It’s Sheffield Wednesday at home on Saturday (10.30).

The Under 13s went to Wickersley and won 6-1.

Erin Kay had two shots saved before scoring the first.

The impressive Tamara Wilcock played Kay in for her second, and the hat trick arrived after her initial shot hit a post.

Wilcock made it four, and while the home side had some pressure early in the second half, pulling one back, Town responded by forcing the hosts into an own goal.

Lucy Grice hit a post then Wilcock completed the scoring with another nice finish for her second.

Town’s player of the match was centre-back Leah Pearman.

The Under 13s are without a game this Saturday, but he Under 11s are at home to Carcroft Village Juniors (10.30).