If Manchester United’s injury crisis results in another call-up for Demitri Mitchell then maybe Huddersfield Town should go to Matthew Crookes for some inside information.

Former AFC Emley and Kirkburton player Crookes, 21, faced the 20-year-old Old Trafford starlet last season when he played for the British Colleges against the England Under 20s at St George’s Park.

University of Loughborough student Crookes, who locally went to Greenhead, was last season in the students team which beat Liverpool’s Under 18 team 2-0 in front of an all-ticket sell-out crowd of 4,000.

The students play in the British Colleges League, but also on Saturdays in the Midlands Premier League (one step above Emley).

Crookes played against Hereford United, being marked by Ryan Green, who once broke Ryan Gigg’s record as the youngest player to get a Welsh international cap.

In May he also got the chance to play against England Under 20s and Mitchell when they were preparing for the Toulon Tournament.

Crookes was up against Mitchell, who had played 90 minutes in the Premier League for Manchester United against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford only the week before.

In Huddersfield, Crookes has played football for Kirkburton and AFC Emley and cricket in the Drakes League for Kirkburton.