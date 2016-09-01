Non-League Day 2016: Where to watch local non-league sides this weekend

There's plenty of local non-league football to get stuck into this weekend as part of Non-League Day.

It may be the international break, but the lack of a Huddersfield Town game shouldn't stop you from enjoying live football this weekend.

This Saturday sees the celebration of Non-League Day – an annual initiative set-up in 2010 to raise the profile of lower league football by taking advantage of the international weekend to boost attendances and get fans of league clubs through the turnstiles.

And you shouldn't be at a loss this weekend, with plenty of non-league teams playing at home in the area – all a short and easily accessible journey away.

If you’re looking to get your football fix this weekend, below are the fixtures involving local teams on Non-League Day with a brief description and postal address for how to get there (all fixtures kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 3 September).

Ashton United vs Nantwich Town, FA Cup First Qualifying Round

Ashton United's Christopher Baguley celebrates scoring against local rivals Curzon Ashton in April, 2015.

Address: Hurst Cross Stadium, Surrey Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, OL6 8DY

Phone: 0161 339 4158

Nickname: The Robins

Brief Bio: The Ashton-under-Lyne side were originally formed in 1878 as Hurst Football Club before changing their name to Ashton United in 1947.

Competing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the club play their home fixtures at the 4,500 capacity Hurst Cross stadium which includes 250 seats in the Sid Sykes Stand with 750 covered, including the Popular Stand, on the opposite side of the ground.

Open terracing with a small amount of covered standing is also available at both ends of the ground.

Playing in half-red and half white shirts with red shorts, the club can boast the fact Everton FC legend Dixie Dean made a handful of appearances for the club in 1940.

Brighouse Town vs Lancaster City, FA Cup First Qualifying Round

Brighouse Town in action against AFC Emley during a pre-season encounter.

Address: Dual Seal Stadium, St Giles Road, Hove Edge, Brighouse, West Yorkshire, HD6 2PL

Phone: 01484 713 645

Nickname: Town

Brief Bio: Playing in the Northern Premier League, the club was established in 1963, originally as a representative side of the Blakeborough Valve Company of Brighouse, and competed in the Huddersfield Works League.

The club only became semi-professional in 2008 and are currently managed by Paul Quinn – the first ever contracted manager and the grandson of former Town manager Ian Greaves.

On Saturday, Town will be offering all season card holders of football league and national league teams a free pie and pint as well as half price admission to a future league game at the Dual Seal for the remainder of the season (admission is £7 adults, £4 concessions, Under 12s free).

Hyde United vs Colne, FA Cup First Qualifying Round

Hyde United in action against Wrexham AFC during a pre-season friendly in July 2016.

Address: Ewen Fields, Walker Lane, Miles Street, Hyde SK14 5PL

Phone: 0161 367 7273

Nickname: The Tigers

Brief Bio: The Greater Manchester side was formed in 1919 but changed its name to Hyde FC between 2010 and 2015.

Playing in red shirts and white shorts, their home ground of Ewen Fields has a capacity of 4,250 with their record attendance coming in 1952 when 7,600 spectators attended a game against Nelson.

The club play in the Northern Premier League Division One North, having been relegated twice in a row, from the Conference North at the end of 2014–15 and from the Northern Premier League Premier Division at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Stalybridge Celtic vs Nuneaton Town, National League North

Stalybridge Celtic's Bohan Dixon battles with FC United's Dean Stott during an encounter in September, 2015.

Address: Bower Fold, Mottram Road, Stalybridge SK15 2RT

Phone: 0161 338 28 28

Nicknames: 'Bridge, The Celts, Celtic

Based in Stalybridge, the club participates in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

Traditionally playing in blue shirts and white shorts at the 6,500 capacity Bower Fold stadium, the current all-seater main stand was built in 1996 with the covered stand at the Town End (Joe Jackson Stand) dating from 1994.

The Lord Pendry Stand opened in 2004, replacing a covered terrace dating from the 1950s which has 652 seats.

For more information and how to get involved, visit the Non-League Day website.