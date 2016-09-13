Login Register
When Saturday comes for AFC Emley - at last!

The Huddersfield side have played the bulk of their games so far this season in midweek

General view of the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground - home of AFC Emley.
General view of the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground - home of AFC Emley.

There’s nothing like 3.00 on a Saturday afternoon for footballers and fans alike - unless the club is AFC Emley!

Amazingly, the Huddersfield side have played just once at that hallowed time since the start of the Northern Counties East League season back in early August - and that was in the FA Cup (they lost 3-2 at Maine Road in the preliminary round).

Sharing with a cricket club, as Emley do at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground, means no home action on Saturdays while the summer game is still going on.

But a combination of factors mean Darren Hepworth’s team have also missed out on away games.

Sometimes it’s been because potential opponents have had cup commitments.

On other occasions Emley have been affected by the Northern Counties East policy to avoid teams playing home-and-away league games too close together.

Hepworth’s 16th-placed side, who have had four First Division games while some rivals have already played eight, finally start the catch-up process this week.

AFC Emley manager Darren Hepworth

But as (bad) luck would have it, they face two trips to Humberside, with Wednesday evening’s game at Westella and Willerby in Barton on the South bank of the river being followed by Saturday’s visit to Hull-based Hall Road Rangers.

And even though the cricket season is now complete, Emley don’t have a home Saturday game until October 8, when they face Yorkshire Amateur.

“The only weekend home game we have had so far was against Athersley in the FA Cup extra preliminary round, which we were able to switch to Sunday, August 7,” said treasurer Ian Steele.

“We go to Hall Road this Saturday then it’s the FA Vase second qualifying round on September 24 - and we will travel to Ashton Athletic, near Wigan.

“On Saturday, October 1 we visit newly-promoted Bradford side Campion.

“We finally get to play a home Saturday game on October 8, when we welcome Yorkshire Amateur.

“Fortunately, the first round of the Vase is not until October 22, so can’t interfere with this fixture!”.

Essential information on AFC Emley

Michael Tunnacliffe celebrates with his AFC Emley teammates after scoring against Rossington Main.

If you're interested in lower league football in and around Huddersfield, then this club might be for you....

