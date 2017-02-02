Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray believes Huddersfield Town are candidates for automatic promotion.

Town find themselves fifth in the league, but could go up to third by taking six points from their two games in hand on Reading and Leeds United.

The gap to the top two currently stands at four points, but Newcastle United dropped point yesterday and Town have the chance to take three points off league leaders Brighton when they host the Seagulls at the John Smith's Stadium tonight.

And Brighton forward Murray - who signed for the south coast club on a permanent deal earlier this week - is wary of the threat Town pose.

In his pre-match interview, he said: "They are definitely contenders [for automatic promotion]. They have been in and around it all year.

"All it takes is a little run and a few people above them to slip up and I am sure they will be there to try to take that opportunity.

"We are going up there with a lot of respect for Huddersfield."

Brighton head to West Yorkshire on the back of a 3-1 defeat to non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup, but Murray is certain the result won't affect the Seagulls.

"Our main focus is the league. As far as we are concerned, we are on a really good run," he added.

"That will be the focus rather than the defeat in the FA Cup."

Earlier in the season Brighton beat Town 1-0 at the Amex, halting the Terriers' unbeaten start to the season.

And the Seagulls' top scorer - with 15 goals - believes that was a key moment in their season.

He said: "Huddersfield were top. That was a big night for us.

"I don’t think we played particularly well. I remember Anthony [Knockaert] scored quite a scruffy goal but that set us on the road and we have never really looked back since."