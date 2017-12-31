Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner and Burnley manager Sean Dyche agree that the Clarets should have been awarded a penalty at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday.

Ireland international Jeff Hendrick appeared to be brought down in the box by Town keeper Jonas Lossl in the second half, but referee Paul Tierney waved away the Burnley appeals.

But the Danish keeper told hisboss that there was contact in the box - suggesting the dominant visitors deserved a spot kick.

"I haven't seen the video footage and I was too far away, but I've spoken with Jonas and he said there was contact," Wagner said.

"So it looks like we were lucky in this situation, but we have been very often unlucky this season so far."

He added: "There is no doubt about it. They had the better chances, more chances and were the better side today. We were not at our best.

"With the ball we had a lot of unforced errors. Our passing, our movement was not good enough and I'm very happy that we have this point because if you're not at your best you have to work and fight and this is what the players have done."

Burnley boss Dyche said he wasn’t angry at missing out on the penalty when Hendrick hit the ground with an hour gone - because it was so obviously a penalty.

He said: “There’s not much to say about it because everyone will see it was a penalty.

“We know a lot of penalties these days are given for people flailing their arms around but he was not playing for it.

“He doesn’t suddenly shoot his arms out. I always look at kids in the playground. Kids fall over normally because they don’t know any different.

“It’s a definite penalty but the referee said he thought he lost his footing. Well he did - the keeper clipped him!"

Burnley haven’t had a penalty this season and Dyche said: “For the number of times we have had penalty shouts it’s almost an anomaly that we haven’t had one given.

“I am not saying we are whiter than white but we are on the right end of gamesmanship and simulation.”