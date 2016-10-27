Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR 's Massimo Luongo is reportedly drawing interest from a variety of Premier League sides.

Australian outlet SBS claim West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on the 24-year-old and could make their moves in January.

Luongo joined QPR from Swindon in May 2015 and has established himself in the Hoops team as well as in the Australia national squad.

The former Spurs midfielder still has another year left on his contract at Loftus Road, but interest from the Premier League could see him switch clubs again.

Newcastle United are pondering whether to make the loan signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea a permanent deal.

Atsu has had to wait for his chance at St James' Park, but has impressed in recent weeks by scoring against Rotherham and hitting the woodwork twice against Preston.

And the Chronicle understand Newcastle are now debating whether to snap up the winger on a permanent basis.

The Magpies have an option to buy Atsu at the end of his loan spell, but could even move for the Ghanaian winger in January should they decide to keep him in the North East.

Leicester City are believed to have joined the race to sign Leeds United full-back Charlie Taylor, according to reports.

Taylor has attracted a lot of interest and has refused to sign a contract extension at Elland Road, meaning January will be the last time Leeds can make any money off the youngster - should continue in his refusal to sign a fresh deal.

The Mirror claim Leicester are keen on the youngster as a long-term replacement to Christian Fuchs who signed a new three-year contract recently.

The Premier League champions are believed to have sent Dave Philpotts to scout the 23-year-old during Leeds' EFL Cup victory over Norwich in midweek.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant managerial role at Wigan .

The Gers' boss took the side to a league and cup double in his first season in charge, missing out on the treble by losing the Scottish Cup final to Hibernian.

And - despite his success at Ibrox - Warburton has been linked to the Wigan hot seat after Gary Caldwell was sacked by the club yesterday.

But the former Brentford boss has poured cold water over the speculation. He said: "I am absolutely bemused where these reports come from. I am amazed they even make the papers.

"I didn't actually deal with David [Sharp - when Rangers signed ex-Wigan men James Tavernier, Martyn Waghorn and Rob Kiernan]. I have no relationship there at all.

"With all respect to Wigan I have no idea where the rumour has come from.

"I am the manager of Rangers, I would never talk about another club or another job. I am just amazed that it even makes the tabloids."