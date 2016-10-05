Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United were keen on Celtic sensation

Newcastle United were keen on Celtic's 13-year-old sensation Karamoko Dembele five years ago, according to reports.

The youngster has shot to stardom in recent days for making his debut for Celtic's Under 20 side when they ran out 3-1 winners over Hearts on Monday night.

And his coach at Villa Park boys club, Peter Paton, knew he was destined for big things from the word go and revealed how Newcastle United had come knocking for the player when he was eight.

Celtic's 13 year-old wonderkid Karamoko Dembele in action.



Remember the name!pic.twitter.com/2hHtpAWp3R — TheFootballCommunity (@Footy_Community) October 3, 2016

Paton told the Daily Mail: "I saw it right from the day I saw Kaddy playing in the school playground with a tennis ball that he was a real talent.

"But when you saw him out on the pitch he was really special, a natural. I remember him getting player of the tournament in a competition in Crosshouse at the age of eight and Newcastle scouts were sniffing all around him.

"He scored so many goals for us I had to put him in left back but the wee toe-rag would still take the whole team on and score more goals. So a couple of times, just for a joke, I would swap him with my son, Peter, and put Kaddy in goals.



Aston Villa's Stiliyan Petrov

Former Aston Villa club captain Stiliyan Petrov has revealed his desire to manage his former club but admits the opening has come too soon.

Villa have been without a manager since sacking Roberto Di Matteo on Monday morning and, despite the Bulgarian being interested in the job, he acknowledges he is not yet ready to take it on.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Petrov said: "I have always been honest with myself and I know that I am not ready for that job. I know one day I will become [Villa manager], but it is way too early for me.

"They need a good manager, an experienced manager, who can bring stability to the club. It is about results. If you don't get results, you obviously don't stay in your job."

Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady has opened up after failing to secure a transfer away from Norwich City this summer.

The Irishman was thought to have been attracting interest from both Everton and Leicester after his performances last season and during Euro 2016, but a £20m price tag scuppered any Premier League return.

In an interview with the Pink Un, Brady said: "I think the fee was quite high that Norwich were after, but nothing came of it in the end so that sort of stuff is out of my hands.

22nd June 2016

Stade Pierre Mauroy

EURO 2016

- Robbie Brady vs Italy

RT's and Likes Appreciated!pic.twitter.com/QvmEc58Nbw — Retro Football (@Retro_Footy) September 29, 2016

"You always want to know what’s going on, it’s good when things are going on that involve yourself. You want to know.

"There’s no sulking or any badness. It is what it is. I’m enjoying it, so it’s all good. I’ve seen people [sulk] in the past but you need to get on with it, it’s your job. You can only focus on the job you have in hand. I’ll try to do my best wherever I am. I want to do as well as I can.

"As soon as [the transfer window] closed, that was the end of it. You can’t dwell on it. It’s a tough league to get out of, so the only target I have set is getting out of the league and getting into the Premier League as soon as possible."

Town's Elias Kachunga goes past Leeds United's Pontus Jansson

Leeds United loanee Pontus Jansson wants to pen a permanent contract at Elland Road.

The centre-back has become a cult figure after joining Leeds on loan from Torino at the start of the season and the Swede wants to keep his good run going in West Yorkshire.

He told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “I've had a good start. Matches all the time, things are going well and we are winning.

“The most important thing is that we have won five of six games and then it has gone well for me has been a bonus. It's very fun.

“Hopefully it will be a purchase soon. The clubs are in [form] now. It's fun.”

Oliver Burke of RB Leipzig

Former Nottingham Forest striker Oliver Burke has revealed his reasons for turning down a move to the Premier League in Favour of the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old winger joined RB Leipzig for £13m in August having scored four goals in five appearances for Forest at the start of the season.

Tottenham were one of the teams in for Burke, but the Scot opted for Leipzig after they assured him he would get first-team football.

He told the Daily Mail: "I was going to visit Tottenham. But I said no because Leipzig showed enough care and attention to the little details.

.@OliverBurke55 has taken less than five minutes to bag a goal on his full RB Leipzig debut! #Bundesliga https://t.co/eH9j5widZc — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 25, 2016

"For a young man, I don't want to go somewhere that is a big club and be thinking am I going to play? Am I going to progress? Or are they just going to stick me out on loan, which happens a lot at English clubs.

"You can only look at Chelsea, and see the amount of talent they have, but they're all on loan, not getting used. You don't feel wanted when you sign for a club, you're there for two training sessions, and then they buy someone else in your position for double the amount.

"So it's a no-brainer really. They made clear I was going to be a vital part of the team, which I have shown against Cologne and [Borussia] Dortmund. I don't regret not going to the Premier League."