Huddersfield Town centre back Christopher Schindler was in the wars when the Terriers took on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium yesterday.

Town's former record signing went down with a knee injury in the first half after clashing with Joe Allen, before clutching his back after colliding with Abdelhamid Sabiri in the second period.

Fans at the match were worried when Schindler grasped his knee in the first half after winning a foul off the Stoke midfielder, but were relieved to see the physios waved away by the referee shortly after.

And although the 27-year-old was a bit battered and bruised after the match, he is confident that the impact injuries will not keep him out of the Town team.

"I'm okay," said the German centre half.

"I had a few impacts today - is was just one of those games.

"There was a lot of battles and a lot of challenges.

"What is more disappointing is the result."

Schindler went on to assess the Terriers' performance, with the defender admitting that Town were never able to control the game and keep the Potters' fans quiet.

He said: "The new manager had a clear plan to press us high.

"In the first half it wasn't the most beautiful game to watch.

"We didn't want to make easy mistakes like we did last game - I think that was in the heads of the players - so we played quite easy football with a lot of long balls to try and get into the final third.

"It was a game with a lot of challenges and a lot of headers which we defended quite well - especially in the first half.

"But we ever had the feeling we could silence the crowd, silence the game and keep them in their final third for a couple of minutes.

"As soon as the ball went up to them it came straight back.

"It was okay first half and we started okay in the second half but as soon as we conceded this goal we were a bit insecure.

"We tried, but at the end of the day we had no real opportunities - only a few shots from distance.

"It was not enough today."