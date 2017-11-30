Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is still confident the Terriers will not be relegated from the Premier League this season despite a heavy away defeat to Arsenal.

Town were beaten 5-0 by the Gunners, with Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette all getting on the scoresheet and Olivier Giroud netting a brace.

The Terriers put up a brave fight in the first period, but a mad four minutes in the second half allowed the hosts to score three and took them out of sight.

But, despite Town experiencing their heaviest defeat since last October against Fulham, Wagner was still adamant his side could beat the odds this season and remain in the top flight for a second campaign in a row.

He said: "We are strong enough to leave these two defeats behind us very quickly, because we know what we've done wrong and what we need to solve.

"I'm very confident we can stay in the division, with everything we've done and what I've seen in the 14 games so far.

"If we are strong enough mentally and can keep our key players healthy."

He added: “It was a disappointing result for us, not something we expected or we like.

“I think the result doesn’t depend on the formation we’ve chosen.

“I think in the best periods we had in the game, the 10 to 15 minutes before we conceded the second goal, we were able to score and we had two very good opportunities (to do so).

“These are the opportunities we have to use to put the opponent under pressure.

“It was 1-0 when we had these opportunities in this best period, but then the opponent scored three goals in four minutes, which only shows what kind of top quality Arsenal are.

“They didn’t get nervous despite us creating our opportunities. Maybe they wouldn’t get nervous if we’d scored, but they’ve shown quality.

“We lost 5-0 and it’s a harsh result, yes, but nothing that will worry us for too long because the next game is just around the corner.

“I think we should be honest and say it’s no surprise that we should lose to Arsenal away, even if we wanted to make it better for sure. We have to use our opportunities when they are there.”