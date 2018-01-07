The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was impressed with new signing Terence Kongolo's debut performance against Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

The AS Monaco loanee pulled on a Town shirt for the first time at the Macron Stadium in the FA Cup third round just four days after sealing his move to the Terriers.

And the centre half - who can also play as a left back - put in a "solid" display on debut.

Wagner said: "This was absolutely solid.

"This was a very good performance, I think he had nearly a 100 per cent passing success and in the defence it was a physical game.

"[Aaron] Wilbraham is one of the strongest players you can meet in the Championship and he is now used to English football.

"In his first taste of English football he played well today - like [Michael] Hefele as well - and like the whole team.

"I can say again that I was pleased with the performance of the whole team."

Wagner added: "I love what I've seen today. This group hasn't played together and we've had players who have had less training sessions.

"Hefele was only in training for a little bit more than a week after he was out more or less the last six months - Kongolo who made his debut and only trained two or three times.

"This was a very solid, focused and concentrated performance.

"This looked professional today and everyone knows how difficult it can be in the cup if you're not on it, but the players were on it and I really liked what I've seen."