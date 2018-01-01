Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is set to rotate his squad for today’s trip to Leicester after a “tired” display just 48 hours ago.

The Town head coach said his players looked fatigued in Saturday’s goalless draw against Burnley and he hoped to freshen up his side.

“Everyone knows we are a very small, tight squad,” said Wagner. “We have to ensure we keep the players fresh and healthy and we have rotated so far this season and we will continue to do that.

“At the right moment you have to bring in fresh legs.”

Wagner partly blamed tiredness for Saturday’s lacklustre performance and admitted it was a “lucky” point given the circumstances.

Wagner said while his side had played much better this season he was delighted with a point and a clean sheet.

“Burnley are a top team and were seventh in the Premier League and they don’t concede many goals and they are difficult to break down. We also looked very tired but we worked hard and showed a lot of fight, and I am very happy with that.”

Wagner agreed with Burnley boss Sean Dyche that Jonas Lossl brought down Jeff Hendrick inside the box in the second half and it should have been a penalty.

Dyche was in no doubt and Wagner said: “I have spoken to Jonas and he said there was contact.”

Wagner said one of his side’s strengths was focusing on the next game and not having a hangover from previous results.

“One of our biggest qualities is that we only focus on the next game, how we can improve and how we can beat opponents. Sometimes it works, sometimes not.”

Asked about what he hoped 2018 would bring Wagner had one aim - survival.

“Staying up is what it is all about,” he said. “The group has consistently shown a good level and that we can compete and collect points in the Premier League.

“One of our biggest qualities is staying focused. Even after four defeats in a row we can make ourselves independent of circumstances.”

Wagner wouldn’t be drawn on whether Town will plunge into the transfer market in January.

“I don’t know what happens now in January. If we have a lot of injuries then for sure we have to do something.

“But if we can keep everyone healthy then that is different. Philip Billing could be back in 10-14 days and Michael Hefele is back in the squad but needs games in the under-23s. So we have players coming back.

“The window is opening and we have an eye on the market. If it makes sense we will do something. If not I am happy with my squad. They have delivered so far.”