We do not speak about the Premier League - Buehler

He's as American as they come but Mackie Jackson loves "soccer" - and he's unique chants have been going viral across the world.

And this week it's our turn as the self styled American Soccer Fan has penned a ditty in honour of Huddersfield Town midfielder Dean Whitehead - and it's been retweeted by the man himself!

Mackie, who seems to be a big Town fan, says: "Dean used to play for Stoke City when he was playing volleyball with Rory Delap. They were jumping up in the air throwing long balls from the side - they only scored from a throw in!

"Anyway now he plays real soccer in a real soccer team under David Wagner, the greatest soccer coach in basically the united British Kingdom."

(Photo: @usasoccerfanz)

And as a Town fan he obviously knows about the Terriers' big rivalry with Leeds United - as his chant is as follows:

Dean Whitehead is blue and white

He plays for Huddersfield Town

He's having a big party when Leeds United stay down

Dean-O! Whitehead! Dean-O! Whitehead!

And repeat.

Let us know what you think - will it take the terraces by storm?