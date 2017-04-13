He's as American as they come but Mackie Jackson loves "soccer" - and he's unique chants have been going viral across the world.
And this week it's our turn as the self styled American Soccer Fan has penned a ditty in honour of Huddersfield Town midfielder Dean Whitehead - and it's been retweeted by the man himself!
Mackie, who seems to be a big Town fan, says: "Dean used to play for Stoke City when he was playing volleyball with Rory Delap. They were jumping up in the air throwing long balls from the side - they only scored from a throw in!
"Anyway now he plays real soccer in a real soccer team under David Wagner, the greatest soccer coach in basically the united British Kingdom."
And as a Town fan he obviously knows about the Terriers' big rivalry with Leeds United - as his chant is as follows:
Dean Whitehead is blue and white
He plays for Huddersfield Town
He's having a big party when Leeds United stay down
Dean-O! Whitehead! Dean-O! Whitehead!
And repeat.
Let us know what you think - will it take the terraces by storm?