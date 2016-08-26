Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Dewsbury youngster Tyler Denton signs new Leeds United deal

  • Updated
  • By

The 20-year-old has penned a three-year extension

Dewsbury-born Tyler Denton has signed a new three-year deal with Leeds United.

The 20-year-old scored the Whites' winner on his debut at Luton Town on Tuesday and has celebrated by putting pen to paper on a new Elland Road deal.

The extension stretches the full-back's time with Leeds to at least 2019 - a two-year upgrade on his previous contract which ran to 2017.

Denton, who attended Mirfield Free Grammar, started his career at Leeds when he was just seven years old and captained the under-21 side last season.

On signing the new deal, Denton told Leeds United's official website: "This week could possibly be the best week of my life.

"I'm so grateful to the gaffer and his coaching staff for trusting me for my debut. To score was a dream come true and this just tops it off.

"I signed a one-year deal at the start of the season and it was an incentive to do better things and keep trying to impress the gaffer. This new contract now gives me a stable footing and gives me something to build on.

"I don’t want Tuesday night to be the be all and end all – I want to carry on doing good things for Leeds United. The experience on Tuesday will do me good but the hard work starts now.

"My next chance will come when it comes. I've got great trust in Charlie (Taylor) as he's a great player, but I'll be prepared if my chance comes."

Football News

