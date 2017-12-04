The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton at the weekend in ex-Terrier Sam Allardyce's first game as Toffees boss.

Gylfi Sigurdsson opened the scoring on the day after Town had got to the break level, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin securing the three points for the hosts with around 20 minutes of the game to play.

Town had more possession in the encounter, but failed to use it meaningfully as the Terriers lacked creativity in the final third.

Despite of Town's inability to break down Everton, their fans backed them to the hilt all afternoon with 2,979 supporters making the trip to Merseyside to cheer them on.

Take a look at the snapshot of the away end at Goodison Park on Saturday in the video above - courtesy of TerriersTV .