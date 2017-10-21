Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FOOTBALL Focus pundits have praised the atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium and believe they have a good enough team to survive in the Premier League.

Jermaine Jenas and Matthew Upson appeared on Football Focus this afternoon ahead of the 3pm kick off

Town come off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Swansea City last weekend and haven't won since a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United back in August.

But Football Focus pundit Matthew Upson hailed the atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium even when Town are behind in games.

Upson: "I went to a match there and Spurs completely dominated, they were 3-0 up at one point and the atmosphere and the crowd noise was amazing, they're riding the crest of the wave and rightly so."

Jermaine Jenas warned Wagner's men that they should be wary of the feeling of just wanting to make up the numbers in the Premier League.

Jenas: "Survival is their target, and i don't want them to get caught between the happy to be here type feeling and failure, they're a decent team and they got off to a good start so Wagner needs to get them going again."