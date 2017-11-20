Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town supporters will be able to remember loved ones at a special ‘fan memorial’ fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Fans who have passed away during 2017 can be remembered at Town’s final home game of the year against Burnley on Saturday December 30.

Before kick-off and at half-time the Big Screen will display images of those supporters who are sadly no longer with us

.

Huddersfield Town’s Supporter Services Manager Robyn Kennerdale said: “This will be the fourth season that we’ve ran the Fan Memorial and it has always been well received by both home and away supporters.

“We are looking forward to the Burnley match as it gives everyone a chance to reflect on the year and remember all those Town fans we have sadly lost.”

If you know of a Town fan who has passed away during the last 12 months please send an email including the person’s name, a good quality photo of them in JPEG format and a maximum of 20 words to adam.tomlinson@htafc.com

Please note that, depending on available space, the text is subject to editing.

The images and text will be displayed on the Big Screen at the Burnley game and will be printed in the The Terrier match day programme.

The deadline for inclusion is Friday December 8 at 5pm.