Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All the Sky TV pundits reckon Town will lose this afternoon’s Premier League clash away at Bournemouth.

So it will be interesting to see if they are right come 4.50pm.

Former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas said: “It’s a big game for Town. They are a courageous and well drilled side with high energy levels. When they’re not at it they get picked off. That’s always going to be a problem for them.

“In the early part of the season you can get through that and that’s when you start to hit November, December and it eats away.

“This is a big game for them because this is the kind of game Bournemouth could pass and open them up and suddenly they don’t get the ball, but I think they will go and match them physically.”

Ex Southampton ace Matt Le Tissier was highly impressed with Town winger Rajiv Van La Parra’s goal against West Bromwich Albion.

(Image: PA)

He said: “It’s worthy of winning any football match, it’s a superb strike. A goalkeeper of the quality of Ben Foster doesn’t even dive and that’s respect. You could have had three keepers (in goal) and that’s still going in.”

And he talked about defender Martin Cranie and how highly he was rated when he was young.

Cranie made his first start in the Premier League in 10 years when he played against Southampton in August.

Le Tissier said: “He was very highly thought of as a youngster at Southampton and he went away and played in the lower leagues and he’s got his chance for Huddersfield now. He was a good defender.”

Here are the pundits’ predictions for the score.

Matt le Tissier: 2-0 to Bournemouth

Paul Merson: 2-0 to Bournemouth

Phil Thompson: 2-1 to Bournemouth

Charlie Nicholas: 2-1 to Bournemouth