Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jeff Stelling and the boys on Soccer Saturday have given Town little hope of taking any points at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

In the pre-match build up the football pundits have laid in to the Terriers' form and tactics.

Phil Thompson said Town hadn't been playing high enough up the pitch.

"I would imagine it will be Watford on the front foot and Huddersfield on their heels," he said.

Presenter, Jeff Stelling, said Town needed to get something from this kind of game if they had a hope of avoiding relegation.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Watford are a good outfit," said Liverpool legend Phil Thompson.

"But you have to believe these are the type of games you can get something from.

"At the start of the season we were open mouthed at how Town took Crystal Palace apart.

"Where's that gone?

"Then, they were high energy and everybody was on the same wavelength.



"They were high up the pitch together and that seems to have gone."

Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson, said: "I've watched Huddersfield away a few times this season and they haven't looked like scoring in a month of Sundays.

"I worry for Huddersfield.

"They're relying on their home form, they haven't scored away from home since the first day of the season."



Merse said he could believe Tom Ince hadn't made the starting eleven.

"I think it's a bad mistake," he exclaimed.

"When managers are in this position they make harsh decisions."

All four pundits - Paul Merson, Phil Thompson, Matt Le Tissier and Charlie Nicholas - predicted a home win for Watford.