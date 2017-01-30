Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will face Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Terriers have beaten Port Vale and Rochdale so far in the tournament and will now come up against one of the most expensive squads in English football in the last 16.

Manchester City have knocked both West Ham and Crystal Palace out of the competition so far, with an aggregate scoreline of 8-0 over the two rounds.

City have however stumbled in the Premier League, picking up four points in the last four matches.

Town on the other hand have picked up seven points from a previous possible 12 and have also racked up an 8-0 aggregate scoreline in the FA Cup.

The Town faithful were very happy with the home draw against the Premier League juggernaut and some are even questioning whether Town can pull off a giant-killing.

Here's how Town fans reacted to the news.