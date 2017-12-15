Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner feels he’s seen enough to turn the “hope” of last season into “belief” that Huddersfield Town can clinch Premier League survival.

Town’s last three wins - over Manchester United, West Brom and Brighton - have all come off the back of defeats and they head to Watford tomorrow looking for the same.

Wagner believes his faith is justified by his side’s proven ability to respond to knock-backs.

“I now have belief instead of the hope I had last season,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“What makes me so confident is how the players reacted to results. They accepted this and continued to work.

“The players are able to leave in the past what is in the past. That’s exactly what we have to do.”

In their first top-flight season since 1972, Town have been a force to be reckoned with on home soil but have struggled badly on the road.

Despite a run of more than 10 hours without scoring away from home, Wagner revealed it’s not a topic up for discussion.

“This is something that isn’t nice but it’s not a major theme in our dressing room,” he said.

“If we have one great advantage at our football club it’s that we’re very stable and there’s great togetherness.

“We have great support home and away and maybe we can use this advantage.”