Huddersfield Town and Torino are going head to head in Austria this afternoon.

It's their last pre-season friendly before their Premier League opening day fixture against Crystal Palace just a week away.

The Terriers have enjoyed a packed six day training schedule in Austria and are heading back home on Saturday - but not before they take on the Serie A side Torino this afternoon.

Some dedicated fans have travelled to Austria to support the team - but those of us left at home need not be disappointed as you can watch a live stream of the match - which kicks off at 3pm UK time - on Italian TV!

David Wagner could well pick his 'first team' line-up, with the Premier League opening day fixture against Crystal Palace just eight days away.

In Schwaz on Tuesday, the boss selected two teams over the 90 minutes, but in Jenbach tonight a more settled line-up is due to be selected.

Something Town will have to deal with is Italian hotshot Andrea Belotti who is set to take to the field against the Terriers.

The Italian international is one of the hottest forwards in Europe currently, with 32 goals to his name last campaign.