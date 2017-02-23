Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty amateur football players dressed up in ‘bald caps’ and replica Town tops in a cheeky tribute to their manager – ex-Town cult hero Iain Dunn.

York Premier League outfit Huntington Rovers wore blue and white striped shirts on a trip to watch Premier League Darts.

Player Jon James said: “Dunny is a decent manager and a good player and has guided us to the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup final which will be held in Stokesley on March 22.”

“Dunny had absolutely no idea about the night out. We know he’s been voted a Huddersfield cult hero. It’s something he never mentions.”

Dunn, now 46, made 243 appearances for Huddersfield Town between 1992 and 1997, scoring 33 goals. He scored a ‘golden goal’ for Town versus Lincoln City in the Auto Windscreens Shield in 1994, which Town won 3-2 in extra time.