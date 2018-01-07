Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday with a 2-1 victory over Championship side Bolton Wanderers.

It was hardly a classic performance by David Wagner's men on the bitterly cold afternoon in Greater Manchester, but the Town players did enough to secure their spot in tomorrow night's fourth round draw.

The most impressive part about Town's victory was that the team the head coach put out was able to gel together to overcome one of the Championship's form teams - with the Trotters winning three of their last four outings.

And that was the case, despite a number of players - such as Michael Hefele, Joe Lolley and Abdelhamid Sabiri - being shy of first-team minutes for a number of reasons.

One man who had never played any minutes for Town heading into the clash was Netherlands international Terence Kongolo, who joined the Terriers on loan from AS Monaco just four days ago.

The boss named his new man in the starting XI, slotting him into the heart of the Town defence alongside Hefele.

And, despite Kongolo not playing a competitive match since December 20 due to Ligue Un's winter break, the 23-year-old shone in Town's back line.

In the first half in particular, Kongolo won his headers, played some neat passes into his winger Joe Lolley and striker Laurent Depoitre and conducted himself with a calmness befitting of a player with years of experience in English football.

What was most impressive however, was the defender's understanding of the Town system.

It looked natural for Kongolo to push wider on the left when Town were in possession, with Hefele doig the same on the right, allowing Danny Williams or Jonathan Hogg to drop into the gap created at the heart of the defence and automatically forcing Tommy Smith and Scott Malone to push on down the flanks.

This also allowed the new man to show off his range of passing, with Kongolo hitting Depoitre's chest a number of times, as well as releasing Lolley and Malone down the left of the pitch.

His pace also featured in the first period, with the Dutchman putting in a couple of sprints to break free of pressure on the left side, as well as using it to get back at Bolton winger Sammy Ameobi.

It was another attribute which he had to show against striker Aaron Wilbraham, with the 6'3" centre forward preferring a physical battle.

Kongolo won that one too, with Wilbraham restricted to one clear-cut chance throughout the match - which he really should have buried just before the break to put the hosts in front.

After half time, Kongolo continued in the same vein, but began to tire towards the end of the match.

The athletic defender has less to do in the second period and began to look slightly leggy in the final few minutes.

This however, could well be caused by his lack of recent matches, with Kongolo playing in his first competitive match for 17 days.

A final feature of Kongolo's game to highlight was his delight at Rajiv Van La Parra netting the opener for Town.

The new man celebrated the goal with his fellow countryman and seemed to immediately share the passion of his teammates and the once-again deafening travelling fans.

We've seen since Wagner took over in November 2015 that that specific characteristic is something the head coach wants embedded into all of his Terriers, and Kongolo showed his first sign of it yesterday.

Overall it was a top debut for the youngster, who looks set to be a more than capable deputy for Christopher Schindler in that left-sided centre back slot.