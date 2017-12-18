Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a superb victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre getting on the scoresheet for the Terriers.

The win was Town's first away from home since they beat Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season, with the three points sending David Wagner's men 11th in the top flight table.

Here Rory Benson assesses the Town victory.

Town can score away from home

After 10 hours and 48 minutes of away football, Town finally managed to score away from the John Smith's Stadium.

After seven matches without scoring away from home, Elias Kachunga popped up in the box to net his first goal in the top flight and send Town on their way to a first away win since the opening day of the season.

Hopefully the Terriers can continue in the same vein when they travel to Southampton on Saturday.

Two-goal hero Aaron Mooy reflects on Huddersfield Town's win at Watford

Aaron Mooy shows his class again

The Australian international bagged a brace for Town at Vicarage Road and was at the heart of every Town attack.

The midfielder dominated the centre of the park, making 43 passes and touching the ball 65 times in what was a superb performance.

All of Mooy's teammates played well across the pitch, but the Aussie stood out as he provided the pivot in midfield, changing defence to attack swiftly for the Terriers.

Injuries could hinder Town over the festive period

With Kachunga and Chris Lowe picking up injuries at Vicarage Road, Town's squad has got thinner.

Although Town were handed a boost with the news that Lowe could return this weekend against Southampton, Wagner will have to make do without the Congolese striker, who is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

With Town having five games in the next two weeks, it'll be important for the head coach to continue his rotation policy to keep everyone fit and healthy when needed.

The returns of Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic will also be welcomed to alleviate some of the demand on Town's defenders.

Collin Quaner comes good in the Premier League

What a performance it was from 'Super Col' at the weekend.

The German forward was a constant threat down the right hand side, beating Jose Holebas for pace on a number of occasions.

And his final product was also there, with the winger playing a part in three goals - despite being unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself as he saw a final-minute effort cleared off the line.

It was a performance reminiscent of his display in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Town are on course for 40 points

Although no one can guarantee the Terriers will hit the magical 40-point mark, they are on course to eclipse that total.

Town are 18 games into a 38-match season and have accumulated 21 points.

If they can continue that form after the turn of the year they'll comfortably hit that mark and would be very unlucky to go down come May.

Fingers crossed.