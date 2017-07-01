Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s commercial director has hit back at fans who have criticised the new kit saying if they don’t like it then don’t buy it.

And Sean Jarvis also revealed that a fan had hacked into the club’s megastore website to leak the kit before it was officially unveiled.

He said on his Facebook site: “Disappointed a fan got behind the firewall of the megastore to leak the kit but, hey ho, we will learn and move on.

“I also understand that some might like the kit and some not like the kit but to see some people use offensive language or to say that whoever designed it should be sacked – that is very poor. If you are one of those please unfriend me.

“I would like to give credit to Luke Cowan and the retail team on working on the kit and launching it. They have worked very hard to sort the kit for you. It’s very easy for people to criticise without really knowing the ins and outs behind the scenes.

“If you don’t like it, don’t buy it – there’s plenty of other items. But I know for one I will be buying one and wearing the shirt with pride.”

And Mr Jarvis gave an insight into the reasoning behind having Ope Sports as the shirt sponsor.

PE Sports is part of Opebet, a global betting brand founded in 2007.

Their website hosts 30,000 live betting events each month and covers football around the world. Town hope this will attract a great deal of interest in the club as a new Premier League team around the world.

Mr Jarvis said: “As for the shirt sponsors, they are investing heavily in the club and are going to help us spread the Town word around Asia. As always, get behind your club.”

Here’s what the fans say.

Ryan Inman posted on Mr Jarvis’ Facebook: Not my favourite kit but I am still buying one and wearing it with pride as always! Can’t believe some people have the cheek to moan about the work all you guys do.

Michele Aston: I think the new kit is great. Will be getting me and my three kids tops.

Del Mahoney: I cannot believe people still complain. We are in the Premier League, spending huge money on quality players having had the most incredible season ever! We have the best chairman in the world, a fantastic charismatic manager and a backroom team that works so hard to move us forward. I trust and appreciate what everyone is doing for us, the fans. Anyone moaning about anything clearly does not remember the real dark days. From my point of view the kit is blue and white stripes so therefore I love it.

Ben Htafc Gibbons: I like it would have liked to keep a collar but I don’t buy a shirt for how it looks, I buy because of the badge.

Dale Knopwood: I would wear plastic bag if it had Town on it.