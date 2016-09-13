Login Register
Which Huddersfield Town derby day hero is in the EFL Team of the Week this time?

Who is it this time?

Christopher Schindler

Christopher Schindler has been named in this week's EFL Team of the Week by the Football League.

Chris Lowe, Aaron Mooy and most recently Danny Ward have all been named in previous teams of the week and Town's record signing is the latest to be rewarded for his efforts.

The German centre-half oversaw his side's clean sheet against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and marshaled the backline superbly alongside Mark Hudson.

Schindler is one of just four Championship players in this week's lineup, with Brentford's Scott Hogan, Barnsley's Josh Scowen and Ryan Shotton from Birmingham City all also getting the nod.

WATCH: David Wagner reflects on the Leeds United match and looks ahead to the Brighton clash

WATCH: David Wagner reflects on the Leeds match and looks ahead to Brighton
Chris Porter of Colchester United and Grimsby's Omar Bogle partner Hogan up front, with Bury's Danny Mayor, Doncaster Rovers' James Coppinger and Josh Morris from Scunthorpe United slotting into the midfield.

Chesterfield's Tom Anderson rounds off a three man defence in front of Mark Howard from Bolton Wanderers between the sticks.

Michael Appleton takes charge of the team after his Oxford United side secured a sixth successive derby day victory, beating Swindon Town 2-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

