Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by relegation rivals Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Joe Allen and Mame Diouf netted for the hosts in Paul Lambert's first match at the helm to take the Potters to within a point of David Wagner's men in the Premier League table.

Town were well below par on the day and didn't deserve to take any points back to West Yorkshire.

And the result - as well as the performance - led fans to question whether the Terriers will survive the season in the top flight.

John Marsh from Pontefract wrote: "Too slow. Lack confidence. Relegation a certainty on this evidence."

Tony from Salendine Nook agreed: "Very poor - the writing is on the wall. Relegation beckons. David Wagner sounded very downbeat, almost accepting the inevitable after the match."

Nobby, who lives in marsh, agreed: "Seems they have completely lost any desire or have forgotten what to do to be competitive. Very worrying - honestly can’t see us avoiding relegation."

Dec, from Meltham was slightly more positive, suggesting Town can stay up if the boss edits his tactics.

He wrote: "Another comprehensive defeat to a team below us in the table. I know Wagner will not change his style of play or his game plans, but unless he does and use a plan B when required I am afraid it will be Championship come August."

And Luke from Lindley agrees that a change of approach is needed.

"Typical Town away performance - totally reliant on the opposition not scoring," he wrote.

"Once they do - game over. Wagner is losing a lot of the credit he's rightly built up by these dull, dull, dull tactics.

"We may be "humble" but can't we play as though we feel we deserve to be on the pitch?"

David Wyke was more concerned about Town's individuals than the tactics.

He wrote: "We have players who are giving everything and players who have gone a bridge too far in the Premier League.

"The fans know that on their day the team can play at this level. We need answers fast or we all know where our local derby will be next season."

Danny from Outlane blamed the fight in the Town team.

"Very disappointed today," he wrote.

"The players did not look up for the fight - Stoke won because wanted it more. The players need to get their act together - most of them won't get another shot at Premier League football. Up the Terriers."

Donald from Stockport was more worried about Town's lack of penetration in the offence however.

He wrote: "Very disapppointing. No creativity. No threat up front. No service from the wings. Vulnerable at full back. Hard to know where we go from here. Mooy certainly needs a break."