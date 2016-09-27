Login Register
Huddersfield Town fans: A song for Tareiq Holmes-Dennis?

  • By

Can Town fans think up a song for the double-barrelled summer signing?

Tareiq Holmes- Dennis

Huddersfield Town fans will have their work cut out trying to find a song to sing for new boy Tareiq Holmes-Dennis tonight.

The 20-year-old full-back joined from Charlton over the summer for £500,000 and is set to be handed his first start for Town against Rotherham tonight.

But how will Town fans work the youngster's five-syllable name into a song should he score on his debut?

We want to hear your suggestions for chants about the left-back, with lyrics and tune included!

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner preview his sides clash against Rotherham
Our own Mel Booth has kicked things off with his suggestion to the tune of Blondie's 'Denis':

"Tareiq Tareiq, why is your name so long.
"Tareiq Tareiq, you're in our brand new song.
"Tareiq Tareiq, we're so in love with you oh oh.

"Tareiq Tareiq, we've big support for you.
"Tareiq Tareiq, now you're a Terrier too.
"Tareiq Tareiq, we're so in love with you oh oh."

Huddersfield Town new boy Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

My own suggestion is set to the tune of One Man Went to Mow:

"Wagner went to the Valley, and sat on the terrace;

"Brought us back a class left-back - Tareiq Holmes-Dennis!"

Tweet us with your suggestions or leave them in the comments below.

1 of 4
Football News

