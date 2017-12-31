Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town hung on for a good point against high-flying Burnley yesterday, earning their seventh clean sheet of the season in the process.

Burnley dominated the clash, carving out the better opportunities, but Town refused to be beaten - with Jonas Lossl making a number of saves to ensure the Terriers kept one point in West Yorkshire.

Here Rory Benson reflects on what he learned from the encounter.

1. It may not be pretty, but Town can battle for points

Fans of any team would like their side to play lovely, flowing football, but when it comes down to it, it's points that count in the Premier League.

Town were far from their best but still managed to grind out a good point against a Burnley side having their best season since 1973.

That knack of picking up points is arguably more important than putting in perfect performances - just ask Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United sides.

2. Jonas Lossl is keeping Town ahead of their relegation rivals

Jonas Lossl once again saved a point for the Terriers with a stunning first-half save from Kevin Long's header, which was destined for the back of the net.

If that save rescued a point for the Terriers, the Dane's save from Maxim Choupo-Moting last week would have saved another and the finger-tip save from Matt Ritchie against Newcastle United earlier on in the season would have secured another three.

Four points fewer would take Town down to 14th in the league and in and around the teams under threat of relegation.

It may be the Denmark international's job, but he's doing it very well so far this campaign.

3. Tiredness is creeping into the team

The moments that could have cost Town were mostly down to fatigue and a lack of concentration.

A number of clearances were shanked straight to Burnley men, inviting pressure on to Town's back line and almost costing the hosts a point.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen has played every Premier League match - with Christopher Schindler missing just one through suspension - and this could be starting to show.

Fortunately for Town, FA Cup weekend is not far away and will allow David Wagner to rest his key players.

4. Town finally get their share of luck

Elias Kachunga's header ruled out for offside against Leicester City. Christopher Schindler's first yellow card against West Bromwich Albion. The push on Danny Williams in the build up to Southampton's equaliser last week.

All of these decisions have gone against Town this season, with fans telling themselves they must surely even out at some point over the 38-game campaign.

Well, Town have now had one of their first slices of luck, with referee Paul Tierney waving away what looked like a clear penalty for Burnley in the second half as Lossl took down Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick in the box.

You don't want to be reliant on those decisions going your way, but the Terriers are definitely owed a bit more after the turn of the year.

5. What a great year 2017 has been

Town are on 24 points in the Premier League with 17 matches still to play - who would have predicted that last New Year's Eve?

Promotion seemed like a pipe dream at this point last year, but the head coach, owner and players made that dream a reality and are doing the town of Huddersfield proud on the grandest stage.

Whatever happens this season, the Terriers have made 2017 an unforgettable year for all the fans and this perfect blend of backroom staff, ownership and players will go down in Town folklore.

Thank you, and keep up the superb work.