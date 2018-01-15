Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have recalled attacking midfielder Jack Payne from his loan spell at Oxford United.

The 23-year-old creative midfielder has enjoyed a fruitful temporary stay with Pep Clotet's men at the Kassam Stadium, netting three league goals and racking up nine assists in League One.

Only Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison has created more goals (13) in that division, with Payne firing Oxford to within five points of the play-off spots.

Payne returns to West Yorkshire after six months with the U's in which he made 33 appearances.

Town were understood to be in regular contact with the Yellows whilst Payne was on loan, with manager Clotet revealing just how close an eye the Terriers kept on their man.

In November, he said: “I’m in contact with Huddersfield every week – they call me or text me to see how Jack is doing.

“It’s very important for him the (style of) football we’re playing and that helps him a lot.

“He’s very happy to be with the Oxford family and that’s a good job from everyone at the club.

“We know that Huddersfield, from what they tell me, are very focused on his development.”