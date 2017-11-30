Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes yesterday's 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town was much tighter than the scoreline suggested.

The Gunners had to battle hard for the three points at the Emirates Stadium, but were handed the match in the space of four second-half minutes when the north London side netted three times to secure the points.

But Wenger knew the game was in the balance before Olivier Giroud's first strike sparked the goal-fest in the capital.

"The last 20 minutes became comfortable but I would say Huddersfield did fight very well," said the Arsenal manager.

"In the second half I felt at some stages it could have been 1-1 but when we scored the second goal the game changed completely. We played very well, with freedom. We played a bit on the edge before that."

He added: "We started well but then we lost our focus and our passing and allowed them to come back into the game.

"Then we got the second goal and suddenly everyone played with more freedom and more technical quality - then Mesut Ozil showed what he can do."

The ex-Real Madrid man ran the show for the home side, creating two goals for his teammates before coolly slotting home Arsenal's fourth of the night.

And Ozil's exploits had Wenger purring after the match.

"Nobody has to convince us he's a great football player," said Wenger, of Ozil.

"Everybody knows in the stadium he's a great football player, but at the moment as well he shows he can fight.

"Our job is to encourage people to fight, but I think he always covered the distances in games, but he's at an age where he's more mature and understands what is more important and what is less important.

"Everybody wants to be acknowledged for his quality, and the judgements are sometimes harsh in a footballer's job.

"But overall I believe the majority of people here love him, and always loved him.

"When you look at the percentage of possession during a game, no matter what the game is, he always wants the ball. He never hides, he's always available.

"If you are dominated you touch the ball less, but when you win the ball, he always wants the ball."