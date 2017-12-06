Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on fellow newly-promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this weekend.

The sides know each other very well, having jostled for the promotion spots last season, and Town will be hoping for a repeat of the same clash last term.

The Terriers ran out 3-1 winners last time they took on the Seagulls on home turf, with Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga all netting in the first half.

Town dominated the match and will look to do the same again on Saturday as they aim to halt their four-match losing streak.

David Wagner will once again be without long-term injured trio Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Philip Billing, while Rajiv Van La Parra sits out his third and final match due to suspension.

Who would you start against Brighton this weekend? Have your say with our team selector below.