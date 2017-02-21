Town will make changes for Reading clash - Wagner

Huddersfield Town host Reading tonight in a match which could have major consequences for both sides' promotion ambitions.

Town sit third in the league on e point above the Royals in fourth.

David Wagner will be without Kasey Palmer, Harry Bunn, Jonathan Hogg and Sean Scannell, but welcomes back Michael Hefele, Christopher Schindler and Aaron Mooy who all missed the FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester City.

Reading club captain Paul McShane and defensive midfielder Joey van den Berg could all be back in contention for the Royals, but Jaap Stam will not have Tiago Ilori, Stephen Quinn, Deniss Rakels or Callum Harriott at his disposal.

Who would you pick to take on the promotion rivals? Use our interactive team selector to name your starting XI?