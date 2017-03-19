Is Aaron Mooy the signing of the season?

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes midfield maestro Aaron Mooy is one of the Championship's signings of the season.

The Australian international has made 39 appearances for the Terriers this season, becoming a metronomic mainstay in the heart of the Town midfield.

Mooy has netted three times for Town this campaign and has provided five assists for his teammates, making an average 71.9 passes per match - with 2.1 of those being key passes.

And Wagner believes that puts the 26-year-old near the top of the list of best signings in the division this season.

Ahead of the match against Bristol City, the boss said: "He's one of the best [signings] for sure.

"We are very happy with him on the pitch and in the dressing room as well.

"He is an interesting character because he is very quiet but always focused, and he is a great footballer as well.

"We are very happy that we have him."

Mooy will now link up with the Socceroos over the international break for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.